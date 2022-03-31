Labor groups close in on Amazon in two tight union elections

By HALELUYA HADERO and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Labor organizers always knew it would be tough to convince Amazon workers to unionize. But early results in two elections are giving them hope. In Staten Island, New York, 1,518 warehouse workers have so far voted “yes” to forming a union while 1,154 have voted “no,” according to an early tally Thursday evening. Ballots will continue to be counted Friday morning. Meanwhile, Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, appear to have rejected a union bid but outstanding challenged ballots could change the outcome. The votes were 993-to-875 against the union. A hearing to review 416 challenged ballots is expected to begin in the next few days.