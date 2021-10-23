Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s chancellor has warned that unvaccinated people could face new lockdown restrictions if coronavirus case numbers continue to rise. The news came after a meeting Friday evening between Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and state-level leaders to discuss their plans to respond to rapidly increasing case numbers. Schallenberg said that entry into businesses such as restaurants and hotels will be limited to those who are vaccinated or recovered from the virus if the number of COVID-19 patients in Austria’s intensive care units reaches 500. The government plans to impose lockdown restrictions on unvaccinated people if the number of ICU patients reaches 600. That represents one-third of the country’s total ICU capacity.