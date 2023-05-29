Hendriks activated by White Sox, making his return from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Not long after Liam Hendriks was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the All-Star closer set an ambitious goal for himself. He wanted to return to the Chicago White Sox before the end of May.

He made it — with a couple days to spare.

Hendriks was activated by the White Sox before Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, clearing another hurdle in his recovery from cancer.

“What he’s done and how he’s done it has been remarkable,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “It’s an inspiration to everybody on this club, it’s an inspiration to everybody who follows the game and knows of Liam. I’m just looking — I think we’re all looking forward to seeing him on that mound for the first time.”

Angels manager Phil Nevin also was moved by Hendriks’ return, making a point of finding the quirky right-hander to pass along his regards before the series opener.

“It’s great to see him back. He’s been through a lot. Wish him luck in a few days,” a grinning Nevin said.

Hendriks, who hasn’t appeared in a big league game since Oct. 3, was reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. Fellow reliever Jimmy Lambert was placed on the 15-day IL with right ankle inflammation.

The 34-year-old Hendriks had no record and a 10.80 ERA in six rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. The Australia native allowed one run and one hit in one inning in his last game with the Knights on May 16.

While Hendriks is back with Chicago, he likely won’t go back into his closer job right away.

“The idea for me, in talking to him, is to break him in in another inning that’s not the ninth inning,” Grifol said. “However, baseball has a way of handling that itself. I definitely would not hesitate to do it. But right now, our conversations have been throwing innings prior to the ninth.”

Hendriks could provide a big lift for a Chicago team that has struggled for much of the season. The White Sox (22-33) are coming off a tough series in Detroit, blowing late leads on Saturday and Sunday while dropping three of four against the Tigers.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago. He signed a $54 million, three-year deal with the White Sox in January 2021.

“Truly a testament to his hard work and commitment the fact that we’re even having this conversation in May,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “When we initially got the initial prognosis, I don’t think anyone would have been shocked if the response to a stage 4 lymphoma diagnosis was we weren’t going to see the guy pitch this year. Or if we initially announced ‘Hey, he’s probably going to be gone till at least the All-Star break,’ I don’t think anyone would have batted an eye with that timeline.”

Hendriks led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in his first year with Chicago. He was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team in 2022, but he noticed some lumps on his neck last summer.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and underwent immunotherapy and chemotherapy. He announced in April that he was in remission.

Hendriks’ wife, Kristi, said baseball played a key role in his comeback.

“When you are having all this poison pumped into your body, the last thing you feel is normal,” she said. “It was great for him too to have the camaraderie with his teammates. He got to, you guys know Liam, he’s a goofy, random man. And he’s weird. He felt like he was part of his people again. I think that if he didn’t have baseball, his recovery would have been very different.”

Hendriks did not speak with reporters prior to Monday night’s game. In his first media session since the diagnosis on May 3, Hendriks said the ordeal made him miss being part of the team.

“I mean a lot of us can’t even fathom kind of what he was going through,” White Sox reliever Garrett Crochet said. “But you know he came to the field with a smile every day and he’s been working hard ever since. He never really took time off during spring training or anything like that. It’s pretty unreal to witness.”

