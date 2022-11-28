Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 5:10 PM

California sheriff’s deputies shoot, wound man with handgun

KION

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — California sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a 21-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a handgun, authorities said Monday.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were in Wasco just after 1 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots nearby, the sheriff’s office said the following day in a news release.

The deputies found four vehicles, which fled the area, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies chased the suspect’s vehicle, which crashed. A man who allegedly had a handgun ran away and deputies opened fire, striking him.

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details about what prompted the shooting, including whether the man opened fire or pointed the gun at the deputies.

The man’s name was not immediately released. He was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Wasco is a city in the San Joaquin Valley that’s about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content