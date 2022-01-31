Vikings coach finalists: O’Connell, Morris, Graham, Harbaugh

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search. Vikings officials flew to California on Monday to conduct a second interview with both Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. According to a person with knowledge of the process, New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday followed by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interviews in advance.