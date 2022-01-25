Retired aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk makes California stop

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The retired aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk was an unusual sight off the coast of Long Beach, California, as it made a stop en route to the Gulf of Mexico to be scrapped. Southern California News Group reports the stop Monday was to allow the carrier’s tug boat to refuel. The carrier played a major role in the Vietnam War. It is being towed from Bremerton, Washington, around South America, to a Brownsville, Texas, shipbreaker. The Kitty Hawk was commissioned in 1961 and decommissioned in 2009.