3 found dead at home in Ventura County; cause unknown

OAK PARK, Calif. (AP) — Three people have been dead at a Ventura County home but authorities say there isn’t any indication of foul play. The Ventura County Star says a woman called the Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon to report that her father and two sisters were dead at a home in the community of Oak Park. Authorities say there wasn’t any sign of forced entry into the home or indications of a crime and the deaths remained under investigation.