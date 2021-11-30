Giants reach one-year contracts with Brebbia, García, Slater

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander John Brebbia, left-hander Jarlin García and outfielder Austin Slater reached agreements on one-year contracts with the San Francisco Giants for next year to avoid arbitration Tuesday. Brebbia is set to earn $837,500, García will make $1,725,000 and Slater $1.85 million. Brebbia went 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA over 18 appearances. Fellow reliever García was 6-3 with a 2.62 ERA and one save in 58 outings for 107-win San Francisco. Slater batted .241 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs playin 129 games.