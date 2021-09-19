Ohtani strkes out 10, A’s beat Angels 3-2, stay in WC race

AP California

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 but went winless in consecutive starts on the mound for the first time since June, and the Oakland Athletics rebounded from a bullpen meltdown to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 in 10 innings. Jed Lowie hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th off Raisel Iglesias (7-5), and Oakland won its fifth straight to remain within two games of Toronto for the second AL wild card. The A’s closed within a half-game of the New York Yankees. Oakland will finish with a winning record in four straight years for the first time since 1999-2006.