Coyotes’ André Tourigny to coach Canada in world hockey

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arizona Coyotes coach André Tourigny will direct Canada in the world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia.

Hockey Canada announced Friday that Tourigny, from Nicolet, Quebec, will coach the team, with Ottawa coach D.J. Smith, Detroit assistant Alex Tanguay and Canadian women’s coach Troy Ryan serving as assistants.

Tourigny assisted Claude Julien last year when Canada fell 4-3 to Finland in overtime in the title game in Tampere.

Doug Armstrong, general manager of the St. Louis Blues, is the team’s GM. Canada will hold a five-day training camp in Budapest, Hungary, starting May 5 before opening the tournament May 12 against Latvia.