Tucson police say man who died was wrong-way driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a man who died in a head-on crash had been driving the wrong way on a major city street when his sedan slammed into another car. Police on Friday identified the dead man as 23-year-old Xavier Gonzalez-Mercado. They did not say if he lived in Tucson or elsewhere. A woman who was riding with Gonzalez-Mercado is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mercedes sedan had only minor injuries. A police news release said Gonzalez-Mercado was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard when his Nissan sedan struck the eastbound Mercedes early Wednesday.