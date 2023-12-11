Vandenburg Space Force Base launches missile defense test

CENTRAL COAST, CALIF. (KION-TV)- If you looked up at the sky before 7 AM and saw what looked like a comet, that was no comet.

Vandenburg Space Force conducted a U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a Ground-based Interceptor missile from the Vandenburg Space Force Base. The test was conducted by Space Launch Delta 30, the Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.

Vice Commander of Space Delta 30 Col. Bryan Titus explained the reason for the test.

"At Vandenberg, the US Space Force's largest spaceport and test range, the MDA mission is not just a mission, but our mission," Titus said. "Our dedicated Guardians and Airmen take pride in supporting these crucial national security missions, and it is an honor for us to contribute to the safeguarding of our nation's security."

The test was scheduled for today December 11th between the hours of 6:30 AM and 8:30 AM.