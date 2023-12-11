Skip to Content
News

Vandenburg Space Force Base launches missile defense test

George Krieger
By
today at 8:17 AM
Published 8:16 AM

CENTRAL COAST, CALIF. (KION-TV)- If you looked up at the sky before 7 AM and saw what looked like a comet, that was no comet.

Vandenburg Space Force conducted a U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a Ground-based Interceptor missile from the Vandenburg Space Force Base. The test was conducted by Space Launch Delta 30, the Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.

Vice Commander of Space Delta 30 Col. Bryan Titus explained the reason for the test.

"At Vandenberg, the US Space Force's largest spaceport and test range, the MDA mission is not just a mission, but our mission," Titus said. "Our dedicated Guardians and Airmen take pride in supporting these crucial national security missions, and it is an honor for us to contribute to the safeguarding of our nation's security."

The test was scheduled for today December 11th between the hours of 6:30 AM and 8:30 AM.

Article Topic Follows: News
missile
monterey county
rocket
san benito county
santa cruz
santa cruz county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content