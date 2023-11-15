Skip to Content
News

Manchester police comfort pony Eddy retiring after two years on force

WMUR
By
Published 8:07 AM

Originally Published: 15 NOV 23 09:01 ET By KC Downey

Click here for updates on this story

    MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) -- The Manchester Police Department Mounted Patrol's comfort pony is retiring.

Eddy has been serving the community for two years and is getting a well-deserved retirement.

But don't worry, there's a new recruit ready to take over the job.

The pony doesn't have a name yet, but the Friends of the Manchester Mounted Patrol group said a naming contest will be launched in the next few days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News
CNN
national
police
pony
retiring

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content