Manchester police comfort pony Eddy retiring after two years on force
Originally Published: 15 NOV 23 09:01 ET By KC Downey
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) -- The Manchester Police Department Mounted Patrol's comfort pony is retiring.
Eddy has been serving the community for two years and is getting a well-deserved retirement.
But don't worry, there's a new recruit ready to take over the job.
The pony doesn't have a name yet, but the Friends of the Manchester Mounted Patrol group said a naming contest will be launched in the next few days.
