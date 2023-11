WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police were on a property near Gonda Street and San Juan serving a search warrant. SWAT and a bearcat were visible during the search.

All police would say on the scene was they were serving a search warrant related to an active investigation for a Watsonville case. Our reporter on the scene said there was no person detained or arrested during the search.

There were no further details.