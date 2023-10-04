Santa Cruz Police making progress in the vandalized Black Lives Matter mural investigation

Credit: Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Progress is being made in the investigation of the vandalized BLM mural in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz Police tell KION they're just waiting on a few things before they make their next, and possibly final steps, in the investigation.

On July 29th, police responded to reports of a person throwing a gallon of paint across the mural in front of city hall. That's when they started their investigation to see if the act was intentional or accidental.

Police gave an update in early August showing the suspect and giving a description. Since that time, police say they may be getting closer to solving the case according to Santa Cruz Deputy Chief Jon Bush.

“We have identified a potential suspect,” Bush said. “But in order to be confident when we do make an arrest, we're still waiting for some forensic evidence to come back. We've got to make sure that if we, you know, if and when we do make an arrest, we have a solid case to present it to the District Attorney's Office. So we have some good evidence at the moment. We have a good lead.”

Bush also gave credit to the community for their help.

He says since the last update was posted on their socials, the community's response was beneficial in finding the potential suspect and narrowing down their search.

Police also want the community to know they've been proactive in protecting the mural and finding a suspect for when situations like this happen.

No time has been given yet on when repainting the mural will start.