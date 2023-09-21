Hazel Hawkins nurses hold second town hall to discuss hospital’s future

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday night, nurses from Hazel Hawkins hospital held a town hall meeting in Hollister focused on the future of the hospital.

The town hall comes on the heels of a $10 million loan from the state and bid from American Advanced Management Group, or AAMG, to buy the hospital.

During the meeting, many were questioning raises given to administrators, as the hospital explores declaring bankruptcy.

“All these administrators are getting raises, which I mean, that's fine. Everybody deserves a raise everybody, but then don't cut everybody else is," Sonia Duran at registered nurse at Hazel Hawkins said.

KION also reached out to Hazel Hawkins Hospital who tells us in part, “all non-represented employees, including administrators and managers, received a 3% pay increase effective 7/1/23... many hospital leaders also voluntarily took a 10% pay cut during the first part of this year. The CEO's salary is commensurate with our market and health system size.”

Another point of concern for nurses: the potential buyer, AAMG's track record.

Ultimately the hospital points out, it will be the voters of San Benito County who have the final say on any buyer of the hospital.

The nurses union said they plan on gathering at the next Board of Directors meeting to demand due diligence on any partner or buyer.

That will take place Thursday, Sep. 28 at 5 p.m. at Hazel Hawkins hospital.