Businesses in Capitola see less foot traffic than usual during holiday weekend

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION) - When it comes to holiday weekend, people from around California flock to the coastline.

"I do the regular traditions, Pizza My Heart, Mr. Toots, go to the beach," said John Ower who is visiting from Petaluma.

The storms from earlier this year knocked down buildings and businesses in the area. After a challenging start to the year, Capitola is still picking up the pieces.

"The weather is beautiful, and we wanted to see what happened to Capitola. How did they restore it after the storm that happened?" said Adma Khouy who is visiting from Monterey.

Although Capitola looks restored to Adma, businesses are still in recovery mode. The increase in foot traffic is what man businesses in Capitola were looking forward to during labor day weekend but this year was not the same.

"It's definitely slower than usual for the summer. And as you can see, we're still doing construction throughout throughout the summer and still working on it even now," said Dominic King, owner of My Thai.

Another business across the street also noticed the slower turn out this year.

"Wasn't quite as good as a normal Labor Day weekend. Still a little slow. I think people are worried that we're not quite open. said Josh Fisher.

"We are very grateful for all the people that come down and, you know, they visit and they spend their hard earned money and it keeps all of us afloat," said Tony Paglia.

As for the wharf, the City of Capitola approved a resolution to acquire more donated dollars to help with enhancements at the wharf.

