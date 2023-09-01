Monterey County Fair boosts business for vendors

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) - The Monterey County Fair is now in full swing and it is drawing in crowds.

"I've been coming to the fair for about three years already, and it's. It's good to be back," said Rigoberto Martinez, owner of Yumm Yumm Baked Potatoes.

Thousands of people are making their way to the fairgrounds to enjoy rides, nice weather, and of course food.

Rigoberto has been bringing his potato business from Gonzales here for the last three years.

"They've been coming back really good referrals with us and we just love seeing people back," said Rigoberto

Roy brought his coffee businesses all the way from Amador County for the first time.

"That's why we make the trip out here so that we can get those customers and make some money," said Roy Carl, co-owner of Coffee Tree.

Other businesses like the Happy Day Pony Ride have been coming to the fair for over half a century.

"We have the grandchildren of the original pony riders. and so it's really interesting to have people come up and be like, I want a photo like that put on the wall next to me when I was that age," said Chance Boeger.

The fair draws in over 70 thousand people and has an economic impact of over $13 million.

"Growing up here, you come here almost every year and then now you're able to experience as a parent, it's completely different," said Mari Diaz who lives in Monterey County.

The CEO of the fair says there is a lot to do if you stop by the fair.

"So we have over 50 commercial vendors which are, you know, non-food vendors selling craft items and trinkets and novelties. and then we have about 25 food vendors," said Kelly Violini, CEO of the fair.

Of all the vendors, 30% of them are local.

The fair runs from through Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.