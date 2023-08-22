National Cinema Day returns on August 27 with $4 movies
After success last year, National Movie Day is returning on Sunday for many movie theaters. Most theaters across the country will be offering $4 movies on select movies.
Here are some of the theaters on the Central Coast participating:
- Maya Cinemas Salinas
- Cinemark Century Northridge Mall 14- Salinas, Marina and Monterey
- CineLux Cafe and Lounge in Capitola and Scotts Valley
- Green Valley Cinema 9 in Watsonville
- Santa Cruz Cinema
- Premiere Cinemas in Hollister and Soledad