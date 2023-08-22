Hollister plans to install 15 flock safety cameras in an area of about 1 square mile

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) -- Hollister City Council is moving forward with the installation of gunshot detection and license plate reading technology in parts of the city.

Flock Safety cameras will be installed in an area of about 1 square mile in Hollister.

"I think it would be helpful. You know, in certain areas there's been a lot of criminal activity and I think it would help," said Debby Cherer who lives in Hollister.

According to a report to the city, some areas with the most gun-related issues include neighborhoods near San Benito and Fourth Street, plus San Juan-Hollister Road near Miller Road.

"there's a lot of guns here. and it's it wasn't like this when we first moved here," said Paul Cherer.

Paul moved to Hollister 11 years ago. He says a lot of crime has occurred since then.

"Part of the reason we moved here is because this was a quiet town with low, low crime. But, you know, it takes an active police force and you have to support them in any way that they need. If cameras are part of that, I'm all for it," said Paul.

15 flock safety cameras will be installed which would cost about 93,000 dollars for the first year.

Council Member Rolan Resendiz says it was Hollister Police and Chief Carlos Reynoso who asked the city for the funding to get these cameras installed.

"Any time we can partner with our police department and this new age of technology era that we're living in, it could potentially be a good thing to keep our citizens safe here in our community," said Rolan Resendiz, a member with the Hollister City Council.

City Councilman Tim Burns mentioned during the meeting that kids are important to the community and would like to see those safety cameras installed near schools as well.

KION reached out to the Hollister Police Department on when these cameras will be installed but has not heard back.