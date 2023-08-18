South Korean reality show films in Marina, showcasing Korean American community

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TVT)- A popular South Korean reality TV show just wrapped up filming in Marina .it's one of the country's most watched shows. The city gaining recognition on an international level.

People who have been driving down Del Monte Boulevard, might have noticed cameras and production crew members posted out front of the Asian Market. That's because an Unexpected Business set up shop outside.

“This reality show is really big in Korea,” said Ryu Hojin the director and producer of the show through a translator. “[We’re] very excited [we] came here and it would be a great showcase of this reality show in America. [We’re] very happy, the biggest factor is Marina is a very good fit.”

It's the first time the show went overseas.

Even though it was a small city, when Hojin first came to Marina he realized there were a lot of Koreans living in the area and found out there was a history. That’s how they decided to come here.

Yong Oh, the president of the Korean Association, said the show feels like home.

“It's helping a lot, especially Koreans,” said Oh. “A lot of people miss Korea because they left the country so many years ago

It also shows the diversity of the community that they live in, putting Marina in the global spotlight.

“For us it's starting to tell the whole region and the world that we have these amazing stores and restaurants here,” said Layne Long, the City Manager for Marina.

The show's presence uplifts the Korean community.

“Korea used to be one of the poorest countries in the world,” said Oh. “I’m very proud that we're able to do something like this.”

With a big production filming city leaders said it could bring money into Marina as well.

Marina City Manager

“I think they told us they have over 100 cast members that are staying here right now,” said Long, “obviously that will economically benefit our city. “

The production team hopes that the show will help teach people that there is so much more to their culture.

“We already exist in the world with other aspects of Korea culture,” said Hojin, “But with this program, [I] wants to show that world what Korea has. The thoughts and the kindness, different things we haven't learned about”

The production crews said they're grateful to city for welcoming them into the community and allowing them to film in the area.