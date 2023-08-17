Hollister secures more funds for new 47-acre park

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - It's been over ten years since a program called "REACH" suggested a park for Hollister.

Now, with funds put in place for this $4 million dollar park, the blueprint for Riverview Regional Park is finally being laid out.

"Right now we have more than $2 million in our funding from the county. And Robert Rivas brought $750,000 last year to fund the initial bathroom and parking area," said Valerie Egland, President of the Board for REACH.

The 47-acre park will be located right across from Hollister High School.

Once completed, it will include an adventure playground, cross country course, pickleball, a garden, and more.

"Well, I have a grandson that does track, you know, and there'll be a place for him to practice," said Sylvia Mccormick, Hollister Resident

REACH, says it was difficult finding land that the county could afford.

"There might be a lot of open space around Hollister, but who is willing to sell at the price that the county could afford and what kind of space we were able to negotiate? it cost a lot for the county to negotiate the space," said Egland.

Despite the years of waiting, neighbors in the area are happy to hear a park this size is coming close to where they live.

"I've been living in Hollister 84 years and I've seen a lot of growth growing here in Hollister. And it would be nice for the kids to have another part so they can go and play and be safe," said Mary Soto, a Hollister resident.

This park will also serve as a learning environment for Hollister High School.

"Some of the tables will have periodic tables on them so that the chemistry and physics teachers can do some work down there. and there will be a community garden where environmental classes can go down and work on establishing a lot more native plants," Egland.

The city says all three phases of this project are expected to be done by 2025.