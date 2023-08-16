Governments of California and Australia sign climate change response memorandum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Tuesday, Governor Newsom and the Australian Ambassador to the United States Dr. Kevin Rudd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) creating a new climate partnership between the two governments.

The MOU, signed at the Stanford Mansion in Sacramento, outlines a five-year commitment to clean energy, clean transportation, clean technologies, nature-based solutions, climate adaptations, green finance and investment, and circular economy stated a press release from the Governor's Office.

Ambassador Rudd said, “I’m proud to join Governor Newsom for the signing of this landmark climate MoU. While Australia and California face shared challenges from the climate crisis, we also share a mutual ambition to find bold solutions to combatting climate change and achieving net zero emissions. This MoU accelerates our cooperation and affirms our intent to be global leaders in areas including clean transportation, clean energy, nature-based solutions, research and development, and climate-friendly business.”

In addition to these stated goals, the MOU also designates the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Government of Australia and the California Natural Resources Agency to create an action plan to detail implementation policies.

“California and Australia are on the front lines of the climate crisis. From extreme heat and historic drought to catastrophic wildfires and rising sea levels, the last few years have further crystallized the need for urgent action," explained Governor Newsom. "It’s not enough for us to act alone. We’re coming together to confront the greatest crisis our world has ever known for the good of all Californians and Australians.”

Ambassador Rudd and Governor Newsom also signed a Joint Statement affirming their newly established partnership outlined in the MOU.

Earlier this month, California signed a climate-specific MOU with the Province of Hainan in the People's Republic of China.

That joins a series of Memorandums of Cooperation signed by California with the governments of Canada, New Zealand, and Japan in 2022.

These international partnerships are part of a general response by the California government, headlined by a sweeping investment package signed in September of last year and the broad non-binding California Climate Commitment.