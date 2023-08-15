The first trailer for Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ is here

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Netflix has released the first trailer for “Maestro.”

The film is Bradley Cooper’s second directorial effort after “A Star is Born,” starring Cooper and Lady Gaga, which was nominated for the Academy Award for best picture in 2019 and won the best original song Oscar for “Shallow.”

In “Maestro,” Cooper stars as conductor Leonard Bernstein. He also produced the film, which follows Bernstein and his 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

The movie also stars Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Eric Parkinson, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan and Mallory Portnoy. Maya Hawke plays Bernstein’s daughter Jamie. Sam Nivola plays his son, Alexander.

Alongside Cooper, producers include Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

“Maestro” will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. In November it hits theaters and it starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 20.

