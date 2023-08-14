Woman found dead near Outside Lands festival in Golden Gate Park

Courtesy: Pixabay

SAN FRANCISCO - A body was discovered in a duffel bag at Golden Gate Park according to reports.

According to The San Francisco Standard, a body has been found in the area inside a large duffel bag near the intersection of Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department would not confirm to FOX 35 affiliate KTVU if the body was discovered in a duffel bag, and only said a body was found at the park, but did say it was found around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night and was not too far from the Outside Lands music festival.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.