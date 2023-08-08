Car of Saratoga teen missing for over month found in Santa Cruz Mountains

By Sara Sedillo

SARATOGA, Calif. - Over a month into Katie Schneider's disappearance, family says the teen's car has been found but she remains missing.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff successfully located her white Honda Accord, but is still working to find the 17-year-old, according to social media posts by the family.

Also known as Katherine, she was last seen leaving her home on July 5, driving the Honda. Family said she didn't have a phone or any electronics with her.

On July 5, surveillance video captured her car near Castle Rock on Skyline Blvd in Los Gatos pulled to the side of the road at 1:34 p.m., according to the Find Katie Schneider posts.

"At 1:38pm an individual resembling Katie got out of the driver's side and briefly disappeared from view," the post continued. "That person got back into the Honda Accord at 1:41pm and drove in the same direction."

Schneider is 5-feet, 5-inches with straight blonde hair and weighs around 115 pounds.

The sheriff's office confirmed to KTVU Tuesday afternoon that her car was found Monday on Skyline Boulevard near Castle Rock State Park. The vehicle was unoccupied they said, and there were no further updates.

Anyone with information on Schneider's whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.

Or you can contact the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431, or email: PIO@shf.sccgov.org