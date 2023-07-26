CHP: Major delays caused on eastbound Bay Bridge after naked driver gets out of car, fires gun

SAN FRANCISCO -- Traffic was backed up on the Bay Bridge going eastbound Tuesday afternoon when a female driver got out of her car naked and fired a gun into the air, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, there was a report of a reckless driver on eastbound Interstate 80 around 4:40 p.m. The caller also told 911 dispatchers the driver appeared to have a gun.

Naked woman with gun at eastbound Bay Bridge approach.

CHP said no injuries were reported from the gunfire.

Law enforcement arrested the woman near the Interstate 880 transition, and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes, along with the 880 transition, on the Bay Bridge were temporarily shut down.

The incident caused major delays for drivers heading into and out of the city.

Naked woman with gun at eastbound Bay Bridge approach taken into custody by CHP.

It marked the second time in less than a week that a Bay Area bridge was tied up by a CHP incident. On Friday, the Richmond San Rafael Bridge was shut down in the eastbound direction due to a man having a mental health crisis for 19 hours.