Cakes4kids delivers its 1,000 cake for underserved children in Monterey County

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Cakes4Kids is spreading smiles to underserved kids and frosting to cakes in Monterey County. On Tuesday, the non-profit delivered its 1,000 cakes.

"Kids need to know that they're loved and valued, and I think that's what these cakes are doing," says Jen Ibarra, the volunteer ambassador for Cakes4Kids

Cakes4Kids says it's the little things that mean the world to kids who don't grow up with the simple luxuries in life.

"On the surface, it's just sugar, right? It's just a cake. But I guarantee you it's way more than that to these kids," said Ibarra.

The Monterey chapter for Cakes4Kids started back in 2020.

"A lot of these kids are in situations where they might be left behind and forgotten. And to have one day where someone recognizes you and cares about you and to know that a complete stranger went out of their way to do something special for you that really makes a difference in these kids' lives," said Alison Bakewell, the executive director for Cakes4Kids.

The 1,000th cake is going to Walter Turner's daughter who is turning 12.

"I appreciate what the shelters done for us and everything they have on remain for us," said Walter Turner,

He and his daughter are staying at the Casa De Noche Buena Shelter in Seaside.

"I think it's God's blessing just to live another day. So when I look at my daughter and how beautiful she's growing and how. Well, she's adapting towards life. I think that that's god's blessing and blessing wisdom upon her and upon our family," said Turner.

These cakes are not the generic ones you pick up at a grocery store.

Members of the non-profit do some digging on what flavor the person they are celebrating likes and then it is made by volunteer bakers like Claire, who had the honor of baking the 1,000th cake.

"I was really shocked when they called and said, this is going to be the thousandth cake. I mean, because there are at least a hundred bakers in the group, you know. so I was excited to do it for this child today," said Claire.

"It just feels amazing that that's 1000 kids who have felt that love in their community," said Ibarra.

Jen says they are always looking for more bakers. They get about 30 to 40 requests for cakes a month,

so if you're interested you can contact Cakes4kids.

Jen also tells us they are always looking to partner with local agencies as well to hand out more cakes to children.