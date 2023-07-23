A list of winners at the 2023 California Rodeo Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It was Championship Sunday at the Salinas Sports Complex as belt buckles were handed out to all of the champions to cap off the 2023 California Rodeo Salinas.

According to the rodeo, Attendance was up 8% for the last performance of the weekend compared to 2022. Total ticket sales for all performances of the Rodeo was up 7.5% from last year.

Here is your list of winners who won this year.

Bareback Riding

Orin Larsen took home the Bareback Riding Competition. This was his seventh victory of the PRCA season for the Manitoba native.

Tie Down Roping

Caleb Smidt and Ty Harris both tied in the tie down roping competition so they are the co-champions of the competition.

Breakaway Ropin Champion

Josey Murphy

All Around Champion

Paden Bray

Steer Wrestling

Tucker Allen

Barrel Race

Taycie Matthews

Bronc Riding

Lefty Holman

Bull Riding

Josh Frost

Team Roping

Coy Rahlmann and Jonathan Torres

Freestyle Bullfights

Weston Rutkowski

Gold Card Incentive Team Roping

HP Evetts and Monte Joe Petska

Gold Card Team Roping

JD Yates and Todd Hampton

Mutton Bustin

Congrats to all the winners! For a detailed list of results, click here

All Photos courtesy of the California Rodeo Salinas