A list of winners at the 2023 California Rodeo Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It was Championship Sunday at the Salinas Sports Complex as belt buckles were handed out to all of the champions to cap off the 2023 California Rodeo Salinas.
According to the rodeo, Attendance was up 8% for the last performance of the weekend compared to 2022. Total ticket sales for all performances of the Rodeo was up 7.5% from last year.
Here is your list of winners who won this year.
Bareback Riding
Orin Larsen took home the Bareback Riding Competition. This was his seventh victory of the PRCA season for the Manitoba native.
Tie Down Roping
Caleb Smidt and Ty Harris both tied in the tie down roping competition so they are the co-champions of the competition.
Breakaway Ropin Champion
Josey Murphy
All Around Champion
Paden Bray
Steer Wrestling
Tucker Allen
Barrel Race
Taycie Matthews
Bronc Riding
Lefty Holman
Bull Riding
Josh Frost
Team Roping
Coy Rahlmann and Jonathan Torres
Freestyle Bullfights
Weston Rutkowski
Gold Card Incentive Team Roping
HP Evetts and Monte Joe Petska
Gold Card Team Roping
JD Yates and Todd Hampton
Mutton Bustin
Congrats to all the winners! For a detailed list of results, click here
All Photos courtesy of the California Rodeo Salinas