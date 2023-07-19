Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots bringing in more foot traffic to Central Coast businesses

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - With two massive lottery jackpots, businesses on the Central Coast are seeing an increase in foot traffic as people are buying more tickets.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $1 billion, while the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing is at an estimated $720 million.

Clay's Liquor in Salinas is one lottery retailer that typically sees an increase in customers with these larger lotto jackpots.

“It really helps with bringing the traffic here. It helps with the sales. You know, people buy some snack sodas, and they buy their lotto. You know, so lucky store right here," said Clay's Liquor Manager Jason Chehada.

People could be seen in Clay's Liquor Wednesday afternoon buying their shot at the $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

"If I won the Powerball tonight, [I would] open a business and I would employ people that need jobs, including the homeless." Nathan Krizetich said after buying Powerball tickets.

“I would try to start up a bunch of programs to help children [with] better education," Joe Vasquez said.

“I would keep it a secret. You get all these friends relatives you never knew you had when you win that kind of money," Kurt Krackel said.

Lottery officials tell KION, California retailers have earned over $10 million since the last Powerball win. They say that's from selling tickets, cashing winning tickets, and incentive bonuses for selling tickets winning a million dollars or more.

The current Powerball jackpot has been growing since the last time it was won which was on April 19.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.