California Rodeo Salinas generates around $11 million for Salinas yearly

SALINAS, CA (KION-TV): The Salinas Sports Complex is expected to be very busy these next few days and it all starts tonight with the bull riding competition kicking off the California Rodeo Salinas.

People are getting ready to dress up as a cowgirl or cowboys for this year's California Rodeo Salinas. Jorje Estrada owner of El Dorado Western said he's seen an uptick in customers in the past few days.

“Rodeo, for us, is something very, very big,” said Estrada.

His store sells everything including hats, boots, and belts. This time each year is an exciting time for Estrada's shop, as well as others in the area.

"Earrings, jeans, to be honest, I can't say, because everything, thank god, has been selling," said Rubi Uribe, owner of Novedades Rubi.

According to the CA Rodeo Salinas website, activities held during the week of the rodeo generate an estimated $11 million for the local economy.

They also donate over 500,000 to local non-profits. Estrada said that he and his family went through hardships with COVID-19 and inflation. He hopes the rodeo will give them what they lost.

“We're thinking that it will go well for us, but anything can happen,” said Estrada.

The California Rodeo Salinas said they're working to get an updated economic impact study in the next two years.