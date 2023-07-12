One year later non-profit youth boxing gym changing Greenfield “one punch at a time”

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Greenfield youth outreach boxing program is celebrating one year in its new home.

Non-profit A.V.I.L.A (Ambition, Valor, Integrity, Loyalty and Achievement) Victory Boxing Program originated in a garage back in 2017 and the new space has allowed them to expand their program for local kids.

“I've always been a big boxing fan, I always wanted to do boxing, when I was younger, unfortunately, there wasn't nothing like this around.” A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing Head Coach Rigo Avila said. "It's basically a youth outreach program to help all kids on all levels, whether they're troubled youth, or just looking for some kind of different outlet.

In July 2022, the program moved from its garage origins to a new gym in Greenfield.

“Ever since we opened our doors, we've had so many students come from all over South County," Avila said.

Over the last year in their Greenfield gym, over 350 kids have registered in the program. Avila said it's all part of their mission he explains is "changing our community one punch at a time".

“It means almost the world to me, because you know, you have someone that's there that's willing to push you forward when you can't," boxing student Peter Perez said.

For 10-year-old Mia Zamuteio, this program has been a family affair.

“My little brother came here, like, when they were still in the garage and then I wanted to join. So I joined.” Zamuteio said.

This past year, the organization was sanctioned by USA Boxing and they have been to compete in various tournaments on the West Coast. Avila said the community has been the backbone between donations and sponsors for this non-profit. All of it, is an effort to make an impact on each and every kid.

"Going into my freshman year starting with boxing, I felt like I was way more confident," boxing student Randy Villalobos said.

"We want to give back, we want to create fighters, not just in the ring, but at the same time within life," Avila said.

For those interested in participating or supporting the program, you can find more information on A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing's website.