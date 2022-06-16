Coach gives Greenfield a fighting chance with non-profit boxing gym

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- "Usually Greenfield is just a town you pass by, not come for positive news," said the owner of A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing, Rigo Avila.

Avila runs the non-profit boxing gym out of his garage on the 600 block of Palm Avenue. To give the community a positive outlet and maybe even foster greatness.

"I just wanted to help out kids in the community, said Avila. "Greenfield is at the edge of south county, and we are under-resourced. I wanted to start something; the kids wanted to start something that they could come to and develop skills. Develop discipline and, at the same time, gain self-esteem to advance. Especially here in south county."

Ambition, valor, integrity, loyalty and achievement are what A.VI.L.A boxing tries to instill in anyone who comes under Coach Avila's watchful eye.

"My coach, his thing is that he actually cares about you," said a gym student, Roder Diaz. "He cares about every single one here. He teaches you how to box and other things about life you can apply anywhere."

Roder Diaz

Age, skill level and gender don't matter at A.V.I.L.A Boxing, just heart. Dozens of youth show up every Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

"Don't be scared to try it out," said another student, Emilie Hernandez. "Just because there's no girls here doesn't mean it's a bad thing. I know some parents wouldn't want to bring their daughter out here. It's not bad at all. The guys are nice, the coaches are nice, and everyone gets along."

Emilie Hernandez (right).

Avila hopes to open his own proper boxing gym location in July. To learn more about A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing click here.