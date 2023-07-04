The “Spirit of Watsonville” alive and well on Independence Day

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The 4th of July was a site for many festivities across the Central Coast.

The Spirit of Watsonville was fully shown in a parade that featured anime, Disney and a plethora of other characters.

The parade started at 12: 30 p.m. and was held on Main Street and ended on First Street.

"Thousands of spectators line the route five to six people deep. Those wanting a front-row seat, place their chairs along the route early in the morning of the parade date," said parade organizers.