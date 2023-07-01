Myanmar’s Supreme Court to hear appeals of ousted leader Suu Kyi in cases brought by the army

BANGKOK (AP) — Legal officials in Myanmar say its Supreme Court has scheduled hearings for this month to consider appeals from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi against conviction in cases that saw her receive a total of 33 years in prison, legal officials said Saturday. The cases against her are mostly brought by the military that seized power from her elected government in February 2021. The 78-year-old Suu Kyi was arrested following the military takeover and tried on a variety of charges that supporters and rights groups say were concocted to discredit her so as not to resume an active role in politics. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Saturday the court will review cases covering corruption and election fraud among other charges.

