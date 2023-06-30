Senators say they’re just learning of a probe into mishandled sexual assaults at Coast Guard Academy

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A previously undisclosed investigation reveals the U.S. Coast Guard failed to appropriately review and prosecute cases of sexual assault at the service’s Connecticut academy for years. Two U.S. senators on Friday demanded documents and records concerning the probe. The Coast Guard informally briefed Senate staff this month on “Operation Fouled Anchor,” an internal investigation that ran from 2014 to 2020. It had identified 62 substantiated incidents of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment from 1988 and 2006 that occurred at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. or by academy cadets. Coast Guard officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.