Carmel Unified School District approves resolution to support LGBTQ+ community

CARMEL, Calif. (KION)- On Wednesday, the Carmel Unified School District approved a resolution to support the LGBTQ+ community. The board's decision was unanimous in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Students and members of the LGBTQ+ plus community in the Carmel Unified School District can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing the district is being inclusive with all minority groups.

Students of the LGBTQ+ plus community formed the Be Yourself club back in 2020.

A resolution showing the school's support is a complete contrast from the national picture, where many states are seeing anti-drag legislation.

"In the time of all the legislation right now throughout the country its so anit LGBTQ+, it's really nice to see the opposite here, said Anastasia Zolotova Franklin who lives in Carmel.

During the school district meeting, the president of the club expressed why this resolution was important for students.

”We know that LGBTQ+ students in unsupportive environments have measurably poorer mental health and higher suicide rates," said Cassie Frahm a 2023 Carmel graduate, who created Be Yourself club.

Their message didn't fall on deaf ears. In the end, the resolution was passed unanimously.

"Equality means more than passing laws. the struggle is really one in the hearts and minds of the community where it really counts. and we thank the board tonight for helping us do that," said Frahm.

However, some believe the school district is making a mistake.

"I'm opposed to it, definitely, we shouldn't be giving any particular group any more credibility. I don't think they should recognize it, not for children that age they're too impressionable," said Cindy Rink who lives in Carmel.

Yet for others, the resolution shows progress.

"I think its really great, I graduated from Carmel High School last year, and I think the district has always been supportive but to pass this measure thats very supportive is really nice," said Franklin.

The district proclaims the month of June as LGBTQ+ month to highlight people as a part of that community. The school also says they commit to building an inclusive culture year-round.