Di Lorenzo becomes 1st Napoli player to lift Serie A trophy in 33 years

MILAN (AP) — Giovanni Di Lorenzo has become the first Napoli player to lift the Serie A trophy toward the sky since Diego Maradona. And he did so Sunday in the stadium named after the Argentina soccer great. Napoli had clinched its first Serie A title in 33 years with five rounds to spare but had to wait until the final day of the season to be presented with the trophy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The southern team signed off from a stunning season with a 2-0 win over already-relegated Sampdoria. Sunday saw another round of festivities in a city that hasn’t really stopped celebrating since even before Napoli clinched the title.

