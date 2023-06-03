Israelis rally against proposed judiciary overhaul continue for 22nd week

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting judicial overhaul plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, the most hard-line in Israel’s history. The weekly protests, now in their 22nd week, continue despite Netanyahu’s March announcement that the contentious legal proposals were delayed. Several rallies were held across Israel, with the main protest drawing tens of thousands in the central city of Tel Aviv. The protesters waved Israel’s flags, lit torches, and beat drums. The plan would weaken the judiciary and limit judicial oversight on laws and government decisions, what critics say poses a direct threat to civil rights and the rights of minorities and marginalized groups. The government and opposition are in talks to find a compromise on the plan.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.