Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because of bias in software, study suggests
By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A new study suggests racial bias built into a common medical test for lung function is likely leading to fewer Black patients getting care for breathing problems. The study released Thursday in JAMA Network Open found that as many as 40% more Black men might be diagnosed with breathing problems if current diagnosis-assisting computer software was changed.