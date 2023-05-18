First day of Salinas Valley Fair, a look at the economic impact

KING CITY Calif. - The Salinas valley fair returns today and it means good news for businesses in the King City area.

Many eager kids stormed into the Salinas Valley Fair on Thursday, kicking off the first day of the fair.

"My favorite part about the fair is that there's a lot of food and a lot of rides.​ You should come because it's fun and see different things and you can see people shows there's amazing food and lots of fun things to do here," said kids at the fair.

Lines consumed almost every food stand. "The food is a 10 out of 10," said a kid at the fair.

Although most people come to the fair for the fun and the games it's also an opportunity for business owners to show off their products.

"That's why it do because it brings customers to my business in Salinas," said Carlos Perez Owner of Dulceria Vargas.

Perez says he has been coming to the fair for the past 15 years, but with the flooding a few months ago this year was important. "This year was tough because a lot of water during three months so we keep our workers busy."

"This is one of the biggest events we have in town so it brings so many people in." we probably have about 60 total businesses at the fair," Lauren Hamilton Salinas Valley Fair CEO.

"People should come over because we are local we spend taxes locally that helps schools and people in the area," Perez said.

The Salinas Valley all weekend long from May 18th till May 21st in 625 Division St. King City.