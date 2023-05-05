Report: Iran executes leader of deadly 2018 parade attack

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has hanged a man who was allegedly behind an attack that killed dozens of people at a military parade in the southern province of Khuzestan in 2018. Iran’s state TV said Saturday that the execution was carried out in Tehran after a top court upheld a death sentence for Farajollah Cha’ab in March. Authorities said Cha’ab was “the main person in the terrorist attack” at the parade in September 2018 and was arrested by Iranian agents two years later after he left Sweden. He is alleged to be the leader of a separatist group. Cha’ab, who holds Iranian and Swedish citizenship, disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Turkey in November 2020.

