Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:02 PM

Seaside Comcast outage caused by excavator hitting lines, says representatives

?????????????????????????????????????????
Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0
?????????????????????????????????????????

MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Comcast outage along the Monterey Peninsula has left a large part of the county without phone and internet services Thursday.

Seaside Police says this outage is impacting them, and our reporter who lives in Marina says her power has also been affected. Comcast said the cause was a third-party excavator hitting marked lines inside a drainage ditch or culvert Thursday morning.

We reached out to Comcast in the last hour, and they said they are working to have this issue resolved by 9 p.m. Comcast said that the outage is mostly contained to the City of Seaside, and 5,000 or more customers have been impacted.

A representative told KION that customers are now starting to get service back.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content