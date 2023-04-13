Seaside Comcast outage caused by excavator hitting lines, says representatives

MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Comcast outage along the Monterey Peninsula has left a large part of the county without phone and internet services Thursday.

Seaside Police says this outage is impacting them, and our reporter who lives in Marina says her power has also been affected. Comcast said the cause was a third-party excavator hitting marked lines inside a drainage ditch or culvert Thursday morning.

We reached out to Comcast in the last hour, and they said they are working to have this issue resolved by 9 p.m. Comcast said that the outage is mostly contained to the City of Seaside, and 5,000 or more customers have been impacted.

A representative told KION that customers are now starting to get service back.