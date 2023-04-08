Monterey Bay F.C. earns win at home with goal scoring onslaught

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Fresh off a 3-1 victory against Central Valley Fuego FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the Union returned to Seaside for a Western Conference showdown with New Mexico United.

The trio of Sam Gleadle, Christian Volesky and Alex Dixon would make all the difference Saturday as Monterey Bay F.C. was able to make the most of their opportunities at home.

F.C. scored four unanswered goals to win 4 to 2 at home with San Leandro native Carlos Herrera in net for the win as Antony Siaha sat this one out.

New Mexico started the scoring off with career goal number 50 for Chris Wehan in the USL Championship.

And then came the onslaught from the Crisp and Kelp, starting first with Alex Dixon tying the game in the 33rd minute.

Just seven minutes later came a goal kick that was headed forward from Volesky to Sam Gleadle that Gleadle was able to finesse beyond the reach of NMU's goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

Volesky would pop up on the score sheet again after a through pass found him on a breakaway that he cashed in on with the 3-1 goal in the 50th minute.

Gleadle would also end up on the score sheet once more helping Volesky score his second goal of the game to make it 4-1.

Volesky, Gleadle and Dixon would all exit the game to cheers from the Cardinale Stadium crowd in the 73rd minute, capping off a great offensive night for the trio.

The Crisp and Kelp hit the road next week when they face Phoenix Rising F.C. at Phoenix Rising Stadium on April 15 at 7:30 p.m.