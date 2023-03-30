San Benito County resource fair scheduled for those impacted by January, March storms

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Community Food Bank of San Benito is hosting a resource fair for those impacted by the January and March storms.

The fair runs on April 1st from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the food bank site in Hollister located at 1133 San Felipe Road.

Multiple organizations will be available, offering assistance with disaster recovery information, financial assistance and food distribution.

Those who need help will also be directed to where CalFresh and Medical Application information can be obtained.

