Rep. Panetta Announces Congressional Art Competition for Local Students

WASHINGTON (KION-TV)- On Monday morning, U.S. District 19 Representative Jimmy Panetta announced that submissions are now open for local high school students to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition.

The competition is open for high school students within the 19th Congressional District which comprises portions of Monterey, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Each member of Congress has the privilege of submitting one work of art from their congressional district for this exhibition. The deadline for artwork to be submitted to Rep. Panetta's office is April 21, 2023.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the works of our young artists as we celebrate the important role of the arts in a well-rounded education and throughout our lives,” Panetta said.

Artwork entered in the contest must be original in execution, may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, 4 inches in depth, and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds.

Paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art, and photographs are welcome. The artwork will be judged on criteria based on originality, the skill of execution, excellence in the use of materials, and the conceptual strength of the project.

For more information on how to submit your artwork click here.