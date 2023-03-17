‘John Wick,’ ‘The Wire’ star Lance Reddick dead at 60

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in the "John Wick" movie series and HBO's "The Wire" has died at 60, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement confirmed the news to TMZ Friday morning. While the cause of death is not yet known, police believe Reddick died of natural causes.

Just Wednesday morning, Reddick posted a video to social media where he appeared to be at home with his dogs, and not the premiere for "John Wick 4," TMZ says.

In the video, Reddick does not give a reason why he did not attend the premiere.

Reddick's deep, commanding voice helped him land numerous TV and movie roles, including guest appearances on "Lost," "Oz," "Fringe," and "Bosch."

Reddick also lent his voice to the best-selling video game franchise "Horizon" as the mysterious character Sylens. He voiced the character in two editions of thee game: "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Horizon: Forbidden West."

Reddick will still be seen in some upcoming releases, including in the Disney+ TV series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."

Reddick grew up in Baltimore and received a degree in music from The University of Rochester and he earned a Master's of Fine Arts from Yale.