Multiple gang members charged with attempted homicide attack at Monterey County Jail

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced that six gang members who are currently incarcerated at the Monterey County Jail will now face attempted homicide charges after an attack Thursday evening.

Deputies said that at 5:53 p.m. the gang members using jail-made weapons tried coordinating the murder of someone else in the jail. Deputies responded to the scene, which forced the suspects to run and other suspects tried concealing evidence.

The victim was provided medical attention and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A forensic investigation was conducted and the victim and suspects were interviewed.

All suspects were identified and placed under investigation for attempted homicide, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and participating in a criminal street gang, said deputies.

The investigation is still ongoing.