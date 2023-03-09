Skip to Content
Firefighter expected to be okay after tree falls on top on him

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)—A Monterey firefighter is expected to be okay after a tree pinned him down Thursday night.

Monterey Fire Department Chief Panholzer told KION that the firefighter was trying to rescue a woman after a tree split in half and fell on her home.

As the firefighter was helping the woman, the other half of that same tree fell and trapped the firefighter.

Crews there immediately started cutting away at branches to free him.

The firefighter is being treated at Natividad Medical Center.

