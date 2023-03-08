21-year-old pregnant woman slain while trying to rob people in Belmont Cragin

BY JERMONT TERRY, ASAL REZAEI

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 21-year-old woman is dead after being shot while trying rob people inside a car in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Chicago police said the woman entered the vehicle, in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, at Laramie Avenue, around 1 p.m., in a robbery attempt. She was inside of a car when she was shot in the shoulder, back and hand, police said.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, video shows the woman was then thrown into the intersection. People then came to help her before police arrived.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A friend of the victim told CBS 2 the woman was seven months pregnant with her first child.

Family and close friends also identified the victim as 21-year-old Genesis Escobar.

Genesis Escobar, 21, was the woman shot and killed in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on March 6, 2023, according to family and close friends.

Chicago police roped off the intersection of Laramie and Montana – just north of Fullerton Avenue - after the shooting.

"My heart is broken in pieces," said Iris Alvarez. "She was also seven months pregnant with a baby girl."

Iris Alvarez said Escobar came to visit Alvarez's daughter around 1 p.m.

She texted my daughter and told my daughter: 'Please help me! I'm in trouble!'" Alvarez said. "But my daughter was sleeping."

Alvarez and her daughter were awoken by four gunshots. When they checked to see what was going on, they were stunned.

"They looked out the window and seen that the vehicle - someone opened the driver door, walked around the vehicle, pulled the body out, and drove off," Alvarez said.

But before dumping the woman on the ground, witnesses said the driver pulled out cash.

"They threw a bunch of money on top of her," Alvarez said.

CBS 2's Terry asked Alvarez what she thought the cash that was dropped on Escobar's body represented.

"I don't know if she was into some kind of trouble," Alvarez said.

When Alvarez's daughter rushed downstairs, she discovered her best friend gasping for air. Crews rushed Escobar to the ER.

"When we got to the hospital, unfortunately, the baby was not able to be saved - and she passed away as well," Alvarez said.

Friends said Escobar was looking forward to being a first-time mother.

"I don't care how much trouble you're in," Alvarez said. "I feel that for a person to do that to someone, doesn't have a heart."

No suspects are in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.